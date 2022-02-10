State of disaster to end ‘soon’: Ramaphosa
President pushes for more people to get vaccinated, saying he ‘would not be standing here before you’ if he hadn’t received his Covid-19 shot
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the government’s intentions to end the national state of disaster.
“We are ready to enter new phase in our management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is our intention, and my intention, to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the national health act and other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.
He was delivering his state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.
His assurance comes on the back of growing calls for government to lift the legislation, which was implemented 23 months ago.
“When I last addressed you we were in the throes of the worst pandemic in more than a century. Since Covid-19 reached our shores, we have endured successive waves of infections.”
He told the nation: “By now nearly all restrictions have already been lifted. Vaccines have proven to be the best defence we have against illness and death from Covid-19.
“I’ve always said had I not been vaccinated in December when I contracted Covid-19, I probably would not be standing here before you. My defence was being vaccinated.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.