Politics

State of disaster to end ‘soon’: Ramaphosa

President pushes for more people to get vaccinated, saying he ‘would not be standing here before you’ if he hadn’t received his Covid-19 shot

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
10 February 2022 - 19:47
The 2022 state of the nation address was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
Image: Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the government’s intentions to end the national state of disaster.

“We are ready to enter new phase in our management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our intention, and my intention, to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the national health act and other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

He was delivering his state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

His assurance comes on the back of growing calls for government to lift the legislation, which was implemented 23 months ago.

“When I last addressed you we were in the throes of the worst pandemic in more than a century. Since Covid-19 reached our shores, we have endured successive waves of infections.”

He told the nation: “By now nearly all restrictions have already been lifted. Vaccines have proven to be the best defence we have against illness and death from Covid-19.

“I’ve always said had I not been vaccinated in December when I contracted Covid-19, I probably would not be standing here before you. My defence was being vaccinated.”

TimesLIVE

