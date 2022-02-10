State of disaster to end ‘soon’: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the government’s intentions to end the national state of disaster.

“We are ready to enter new phase in our management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our intention, and my intention, to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the national health act and other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

He was delivering his state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.