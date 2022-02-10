Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address

10 February 2022 - 18:59 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2022 state of the nation address (Sona) from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘It’s going to cost me a lot’: Finance minister steadies himself for Ramaphosa’s Sona pledges

“There is no money, but the president is the head of state and his duty is to outline the direction we will be taking this year," says finance ...
Politics
43 minutes ago

SONA LIVE UPDATES | 'We need a new consensus,' says Ramaphosa

South Africans are eagerly awaiting the start of the state of the nation address at 7pm on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | EFF’s Marshall Dlamini: ‘ANC incompetence has brought us here’

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told the media the change of venue for the state of the nation address was forced on them by the incompetence ...
Multimedia
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...