Clash between EFF members and police outside Sona splits Mzansi
A fight broke out between EFF members and police outside the Cape Town city hall on Thursday, leading to a flurry of reaction on social media.
In video footage, taken shortly before the state of the nation address (Sona), EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can be seen walking with his colleagues while holding a phone to his ear.
A police officer stands in Ndlozi's way with his hand out and is pushed aside, leading to a scuffle between police and Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and other members of the EFF.
“What is the problem? Why are you stopping us?” EFF members can be heard asking the police officers before hurling insults.
Police and EFF clash before the State of the Nation Address outside Cape Town’s City Hall. Video: Wardãh Wilkinson @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/qAX3HBQy4Z— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 10, 2022
It is unclear what started the altercation. According to EFF leader Julius Malema, police officers “just got angry” when they saw members of his party.
“These are MPs. If you look at that commotion the [secretary-general] is showing them the card that we are MPs,” Malema told journalists.
“We can't allow police to disturb us from doing our job. We are here to do our job. No police, no army, no executive will stop us from executing our responsibility.”
On social media many weighed in on the altercation.
Some asked why police officers were trying to block MPs from Sona, while others claimed the EFF were being "aggressive".
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
In any country, police won't push any MP around for no reason and have a job the following day. But of course you know that.— Navha RSA (@nyambenis) February 10, 2022
Why was the police officer stopping an MP from entering SONA?— Yanga Inkosi (@YangaChief11) February 10, 2022
We really need to check our understanding of what being a "revolutionary" is. Its one thing to fight the status qou, it's another thing being an over hyped bully with power. I agree with most EFF policies I just don't agree with treating ppl like this just because u can.— Mabhiza (@Mabhiza4u) February 10, 2022
