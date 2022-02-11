POLL | Are you satisfied with the state of the nation address?

South Africans have reacted to this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa addressed several issues in his speech, including the national state of disaster, skills shortages, unemployment and the R350 social relief of distress grant.

He said he and government are working on ending the state of disaster introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It is our intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic.

“Nearly all restrictions on economic and social activity have already been lifted. Vaccines have proven to be the best defence we have against illness and death from Covid-19,” he said.

He also announced the extension of the R350 grant by a year.