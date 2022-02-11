Politics

POLL | Are you satisfied with the state of the nation address?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 February 2022 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday night.
Image: GCIS

South Africans have reacted to this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa addressed several issues in his speech, including the national state of disaster, skills shortages, unemployment and the R350 social relief of distress grant.

He said he and government are working on ending the state of disaster introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It is our intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic.

“Nearly all restrictions on economic and social activity have already been lifted. Vaccines have proven to be the best defence we have against illness and death from Covid-19,” he said.

He also announced the extension of the R350 grant by a year.

“Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant, we will extend the R350 grant for one further year to the end of March 2023. During this time, we will engage in broad consultations and detailed technical work to identify the best options to replace this grant,” the president said.

Ramaphosa also pledged government’s support for businesses to create employment.

“We have been taking extraordinary measures to enable businesses to grow and create jobs alongside expanded public employment and social protection. We all know government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs. About 80% of all people employed in SA are employed in the private sector.”

Ramaphosa was criticised by some for introducing “yet another” task team, this time to look at red tape.

“I have appointed Sipho Nkosi to head a team in my office to cut red tape across government. The red tape team will identify priority reforms for the year ahead, including mechanisms to ensure government departments pay suppliers within the required 30 days.

“The team will also work with other departments and agencies to unblock specific obstacles to investment and business growth. It will support initiatives to simplify processes relating to property registration, cross-border trade and construction permits.”

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Politicians react to Sona

Although members of the ANC highlighted key moments of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address as positive and inspiring, other ...
Politics
7 hours ago

'Waste of time' or 'finally facing reality' — SA weighs in on the 2022 Sona

"Sona has become nothing but the Met Gala of old aged officials which are clinging onto power," said one user.
News
4 hours ago

TOM EATON | In domestic bliss and bath-time coups it’s all good, bad and achievable

Here’s an educated guess on the contents of Sona, which will all be forgotten by Friday. I thank you
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022