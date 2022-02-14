Buthelezi on Ramaphosa’s Sona: 'Only two words out of 8,000 spoke volumes'

It is impossible to believe many of the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) because “year after year they are delayed, changed or unfulfilled”.

This is according to IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in response to last week's Sona in Cape Town. But Buthelezi didn't make the comments himself. Instead, his remarks were delivered by party chief whip Narend Singh on Monday because of technical difficulties.

Buthelezi said of the more than 8,000-word speech by Ramaphosa, only two spoke volumes.

“Those two words are 'properly managed'. If properly managed, the many plans and programmes presented could work. But is our country being properly managed?” he asked.

Buthelezi said there had been a strong precedent to suggest that no matter what the president said during Sona, it was not a blueprint but a wish list.

“It lists all the things that would be nice to have. Yet, year after year, the commitments made during Sona are delayed, changed or unfulfilled,” he said.