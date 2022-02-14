DUT accommodates walk-ins for one night as EFF and management squabble

The Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) Winterton residence will house scores of walk-ins that flooded the university on Monday.

Nkululeko Mzobe, the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) chairperson at DUT, told the walk-ins gathered at Steve Biko campus’s S8 building that the EFFSC-led student representative council had reached an agreement with university management to accommodate them for the night after a long day of negotiations.

This was despite DUT, like other KZN universities, reiterating last week that they would not allow walk-ins even though they were extending registration and postponing commencement of lectures by a week.

Despite this, scores of students flooded the campus building to either register or make enquiries about their applications.

The walk-ins who spoke to TimesLIVE said they had come because of a Facebook post — allegedly from the university — they saw over the weekend saying walk-ins would be welcome on Monday.

The now-deleted post was shared by EFFSC member Nhlakanipho Maphalala to a group named “DUT SRC led by EFF”.