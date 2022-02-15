'I will co-operate,' says Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on being implicated in state capture

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — who was implicated in the second part of the state capture report — says she will co-operate with any investigation conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She made the remarks in parliament on Tuesday afternoon while responding to the state of the nation address, delivered last week. She was barely audible as MPs shouted her down. Some pointed fingers and instructed she get off the podium.

“Honourable members, I need to take this platform to address the matter of the state of capture where my name has been used without due regard of the matter. I need to indicate that I will co-operate with any investigation that is being undertaken by the president. I also need to indicate that there is no specific finding against me,” she said.

State capture commission of inquiry chair and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended further investigation and possible prosecution for Ntshavheni and other members of the Denel board who were in charge in 2015 when the alleged capture of the state-owned arms manufacturer took place.

During the debate on the address, opposition parties were critical of Ramaphosa’s speech. They have criticised his presidency, which they said had given rise to rampant corruption, all-time high unemployment, collapsing SOEs and a flailing economy, among other things.

The DA formally tabled a motion of no confidence against his entire cabinet. The EFF said the country had gone from bad to worse, and the IFP suggested that Sona was a mere wish list.

But Ntshavheni came to Ramaphosa's defence, saying the party had in fact admitted to its shortcomings and was now in a better position.

“Many of us, and the governing ANC, we admit that the process of rebuilding and renewing the ANC has not been easy but we are certain that we are now on firmer ground.

“Equally, we have acknowledged that, over the years, our record of service delivery has not always been glorious. But President Ramaphosa has committed us to visible improvement of our performance,” she said.

Responding specifically to the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube, who said that MPs had forgotten their responsibilities, leading to rampant corruption in government, Ntshavheni said: “On our part, we won’t allow you, the DA, to manipulate and distort facts to fabricate a narrative that suits your political agenda about the leadership of Ramaphosa.”

