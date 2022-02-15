Politics

'I will co-operate,' says Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on being implicated in state capture

15 February 2022 - 19:15
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who has been implicated in the second part of the state capture report, says she will co-operate with any investigation conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who has been implicated in the second part of the state capture report, says she will co-operate with any investigation conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 
Image: GCIS

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — who was implicated in the second part of the state capture report — says she will co-operate with any investigation conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

She made the remarks in parliament on Tuesday afternoon while responding to the state of the nation address, delivered last week. She was barely audible as MPs shouted her down. Some pointed fingers and instructed she get off the podium.

“Honourable members, I need to take this platform to address the matter of the state of capture where my name has been used without due regard of the matter. I need to indicate that I will co-operate with any investigation that is being undertaken by the president. I also need to indicate that there is no specific finding against me,” she said.

State capture commission of inquiry chair and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended further investigation and possible prosecution for Ntshavheni and other members of the Denel board who were in charge in 2015 when the alleged capture of the state-owned arms manufacturer took place.

During the debate on the address, opposition parties were critical of Ramaphosa’s speech. They have criticised his presidency, which they said had given rise to rampant corruption, all-time high unemployment, collapsing SOEs and a flailing economy, among other things.

The DA formally tabled a motion of no confidence against his entire cabinet. The EFF said the country had gone from bad to worse, and the IFP suggested that Sona was a mere wish list.

But Ntshavheni came to Ramaphosa's defence, saying the party had in fact admitted to its shortcomings and was now in a better position.

“Many of us, and the governing ANC, we admit that the process of rebuilding and renewing the ANC has not been easy but we are certain that we are now on firmer ground.

“Equally, we have acknowledged that, over the years, our record of service delivery has not always been glorious. But President Ramaphosa has committed us to visible improvement of our performance,” she said.

Responding specifically to the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube, who said that MPs had forgotten their responsibilities, leading to rampant corruption in government, Ntshavheni said: “On our part, we won’t allow you, the DA, to manipulate and distort facts to fabricate a narrative that suits your political agenda about the leadership of Ramaphosa.”

TimesLIVE

Get your house in order, ANC, or SA will become a failed state: NFP

“Let us not underplay or downplay the seriousness of what is happening in the country," said NFP MP Shaik Emam.
Politics
3 hours ago

Buthelezi on Ramaphosa’s Sona: 'Only two words out of 8,000 spoke volumes'

Sona 'lists all the things that would be nice to have – yet year after year, the commitments made during Sona are delayed, changed or unfulfilled', ...
Politics
1 day ago

Malema gives thumbs-down to a Ramaphosa presidential second term

EFF leader Julius Malema gave his opinion on the ANC succession debate, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa was not deserving of a second term.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  3. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  4. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022