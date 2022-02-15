Politics

LISTEN | ‘Shut up, grow up and calm down, you’re a disgrace’, Motshekga tells Steenhuisen

15 February 2022 - 18:24 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga made a speech on day two of the Sona debate.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga made a speech on day two of the Sona debate.
Image: FILE / ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) resumed their joint sitting on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) last week in the Cape Town City Hall.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga lost her cool when she was disrupted during most of her speech.

Listen:

The minister said her department introduced a new matric rewrite programme and advised schools to resume with sport programmes disrupted by Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Sona debate continues in Cape Town City Hall

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces resume their joint sitting on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramphosa's state of the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Malema says poverty and unemployment rate prove ANC is incapable

Julius Malema says Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president in SA's history, and black South Africans have become poorer with him at the helm of the ...
Politics
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  3. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  4. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022