Mantashe says DA call for dissolution of cabinet is ‘racist divide and rule’

ANC national chairperson and energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has hit back at the DA’s motion for the dissolution of the cabinet.

According to Mantashe, the DA manoeuvre was an old tactic to make some black people feel as though they are superior.

Mantashe said this on Tuesday during the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) after a motion of no confidence moved by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday.

Steenhuisen’s motion called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet to be dissolved, with only the president himself staying put.