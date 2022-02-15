Winde pins hopes on infrastructure and mobility to deliver recovery, jobs

Western Cape premier Alan Winde is targeting the creation of new infrastructure and mobility in his drive to create jobs.

Winde made the announcement during his state of the province address at the Velddrif town hall on Tuesday.

He said the infrastructure department would combine the departments of human settlements and public works. The mobility department would focus on what he called “a critical component of a job-creating economy”.

Both departments would be closely aligned with the private sector, and Winde said consultations on the restructuring would start soon with staff and unions.

“We need to make it happen as quickly as possible to make the biggest difference we can in creating jobs,” said Winde.