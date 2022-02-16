Cele, Sitole spat is a ‘manifestation of problems’: Ramaphosa
The police minister has heightened tensions with claims about a plot to remove him
16 February 2022 - 20:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa has characterised the ongoing public spat between national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and minister Bheki Cele as a “manifestation” at the highest echelons of the SAPS leadership.
Ramaphosa said the ongoing war of words between Sitole and Cele would have to be dealt with in the context of leadership changes in the country’s security apparatus. He announced the changes last week when he delivered his state of the nation address last week...
