From conspiracy to withdrawn statements and calls for removal: A catch-up on Cele vs Malema

The squabble between police minister Bheki Cele and EFF leader Julius Malema continues to play out in public after Cele withdrew his claim that Malema and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole plotted to remove him from his position.

During the state of the nation address (Sona) debate this week, Cele alleged Malema met Sitole in December 2020 to plot his removal.

“On December 10 2020 there was a meeting between yourself and the national commissioner and a plot was hatched that I must be chased. I’m not surprised that today this is happening.

“As the leader of an opposition party, he [Malema] has all the rights to make the suggestion, but I don’t want to be patronised. If you don’t want me as a minister, don’t put me in other places. It’s not your job or your duty,” said Cele.

Sitole lashes out

Cele’s comments drew mixed reactions, and Sitole lashed out at the claim, saying he was “shocked and dismayed” .

According to Sitole, he met Malema to discuss threats against the EFF leader.

“The meeting was solely about the alleged threats against Mr Malema and nothing else. Feedback was provided to the deputy minister,” read a statement.

“The national commissioner is amazed his name and image is being tarnished for political reasons. He decided to issue this statement of clarity since his name is mentioned in parliament, and it’s important for such an institution to know and understand the facts.”