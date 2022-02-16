From conspiracy to withdrawn statements and calls for removal: A catch-up on Cele vs Malema
The squabble between police minister Bheki Cele and EFF leader Julius Malema continues to play out in public after Cele withdrew his claim that Malema and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole plotted to remove him from his position.
During the state of the nation address (Sona) debate this week, Cele alleged Malema met Sitole in December 2020 to plot his removal.
“On December 10 2020 there was a meeting between yourself and the national commissioner and a plot was hatched that I must be chased. I’m not surprised that today this is happening.
“As the leader of an opposition party, he [Malema] has all the rights to make the suggestion, but I don’t want to be patronised. If you don’t want me as a minister, don’t put me in other places. It’s not your job or your duty,” said Cele.
Sitole lashes out
Cele’s comments drew mixed reactions, and Sitole lashed out at the claim, saying he was “shocked and dismayed” .
According to Sitole, he met Malema to discuss threats against the EFF leader.
“The meeting was solely about the alleged threats against Mr Malema and nothing else. Feedback was provided to the deputy minister,” read a statement.
“The national commissioner is amazed his name and image is being tarnished for political reasons. He decided to issue this statement of clarity since his name is mentioned in parliament, and it’s important for such an institution to know and understand the facts.”
Shivambu lodges complaint, Cele complies
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu complained to parliament’s presiding officers, asking Cele to withdraw the allegations before calling him “useless”.
“He must, of course, be removed because he is useless,” said Shivambu.
Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli ruled that both Cele and Shivambu were out of order with their respective claims, and were ordered to withdraw them unconditionally.
Cele withdrew his claim that Malema was plotting his removal with Sitole.
Shivambu withdrew his statement but said it was not from the “bottom of my heart because I am not convinced”.
Tsenoli said Shivambu will have to be pursued further for not following the ruling to withdraw unconditionally.
EFF calls for Cele’s removal
In a statement, the red berets called for the removal of Cele as police minister, saying he cast aspersions on Sitole.
The party said Cele’s statement was “idiotic” and “came from a place of low self-esteem”.
“Cele presented gossip to a house full of parliamentarians as if it was intelligence by accusing the police commissioner of conspiring with a leader of the opposition party. Such an accusation is tantamount to treason.
“The verbal diarrhoea Cele uttered came after a suggestion that a resolution to the conflict between him and the commissioner may be that he be moved to a different role within the state,” said the EFF.
The party accused Cele of being “obsessed” with the position he holds, thinking of it as a “personal inheritance”
“Cele is the perfect example of exactly want is wrong with our security cluster. He is a factionalist who could not stomach a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has led to an increase in crime and rendered the police force incompetent to protect the most vulnerable people in society,” it said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.