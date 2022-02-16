KZN government hits back at mayor over threat to cut off royal palace

The KwaZulu-Natal government has hit back at Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who has threatened to cut services to the KwaKhangel’amankengane royal palace over nonpayment for services.

But the provincial government accused Buthelezi of targeting the palace despite the water debts now being paid — and this having been communicated to him.

This is according to provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, who was responding to revelations by Buthelezi on Wednesday that the municipality was owed R1.7m by the office of the premier, which is responsible for paying for water supply to the palace.

“The office of the premier hereby provides proof that it paid over R1m to the Zululand district municipality despite not receiving an authentic billing system. In addition, there appears to be a dysfunctional inconsistent billing system on the part of the Zululand district municipality,” said Mabaso.