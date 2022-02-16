Scopa chair calls for Compensation Fund bosses' heads

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has asked employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi to say why Compensation Fund bosses must keep their jobs.

This comes after the fund received successive disclaimer opinions from the auditor-general under the leadership of director-general Thobile Lamati and commissioner Vuyo Mafata.

In the 2020/2021 financial year, the AG reported that effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the fund because of non-compliance with procurement procedures.

MPs slammed Lamati and Mafata for their “inability” to turn around the entity and achieve a clean audit outcome after more than seven years.

“To apportion blame to the DG and commissioner without also reflecting on the context in which we find the institution and the context in which the disclaimers took place, it will be wrong of me not to indicate that context,” Lamati responded.