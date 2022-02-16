Water will be cut off at KwaKhangela royal palace due to ‘nonpayment’

“It is very strange that the office of the premier has paid the water account for all other palaces except KwaKhangela Palace. It is clear the premier wants to embarrass the king and his household by forcing the municipality to disconnect the water supply for services not paid for,” Buthelezi alleged.

According to the mayor, the water bill was last serviced in January 2021 with a R300,000 payment. Buthelezi appealed to the office of the premier to “uphold the dignity and status of the king by paying for the water supply”.

The palace was home to the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu and possible heir Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

This is a developing story.