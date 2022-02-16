Politics

Water will be cut off at KwaKhangela royal palace due to ‘nonpayment’

16 February 2022 - 13:45
Zululand municipality says it will cut off water to one of the late king's palaces. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Marinos Karafyllidis

The Zululand district municipality says it will shut off water at one of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s palaces due to alleged nonpayment.

Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, speaking at a cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday, revealed that the municipality is owed R1.7m by the office of the premier, which is responsible for payment for the supply of water to KwaKhangela Royal Palace.

“It is very strange that the office of the premier has paid the water account for all other palaces except KwaKhangela Palace. It is clear the premier wants to embarrass the king and his household by forcing the municipality to disconnect the water supply for services not paid for,” Buthelezi alleged.

According to the mayor, the water bill was last serviced in January 2021 with a R300,000 payment. Buthelezi appealed to the office of the premier to “uphold the dignity and status of the king by paying for the water supply”.

The palace was home to the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu and possible heir Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

This is a developing story.

