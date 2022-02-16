‘You’re facing a bloodbath from ActionSA': Mmamoloko Kubayi tells DA MPs to leave ANC politics alone

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had a stinging response for the DA after its criticism of the ruling party during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate this week.

The minister was responding to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to allow the plans he detailed during the Sona to be tainted and derailed by the ANC RET faction.

Mazzone called on Ramaphosa to use his popularity and power in the ruling party to fight the faction, and pledged the DA would fight alongside him.

She singled out ministers the DA believed should be sacked.

Mazzone had barely taken her seat when Kubayi, who spoke after her, said the DA needs to focus on its collapsing party that was losing prominent members to Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.

Kubayi said criticism of the ANC and cabinet by preceding DA speakers, shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube and leader John Steenhuisen, could have been interpreted as fishing for jobs in the ANC.