Politics

‘You’re facing a bloodbath from ActionSA': Mmamoloko Kubayi tells DA MPs to leave ANC politics alone

Criticism of the ANC and cabinet by DA speakers could have been interpreted as fishing for jobs in the ruling party, says minister

16 February 2022 - 11:00
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi tore into the DA during the Sona debate.
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi tore into the DA during the Sona debate.
Image: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had a stinging response for the DA after its criticism of the ruling party during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate this week.

The minister was responding to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to allow the plans he detailed during the Sona to be tainted and derailed by the ANC RET faction.

Mazzone called on Ramaphosa to use his popularity and power in the ruling party to fight the faction, and pledged the DA would fight alongside him. 

She singled out ministers the DA believed should be sacked.

Mazzone had barely taken her seat when Kubayi, who spoke after her, said the DA needs to focus on its collapsing party that was losing prominent members to Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.

Kubayi said criticism of the ANC and cabinet by preceding DA speakers, shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube and leader John Steenhuisen, could have been interpreted as fishing for jobs in the ANC.

The behaviour of DA members during this year’s Sona debate is a clear indication of a deterioration of politics
Human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi

“The behaviour of DA members during this year’s Sona debate is a clear indication of a deterioration of politics, especially in the face of the bloodbath caused by ActionSA. It is a sign of a party wrapping up and closing shop. As you prepare your CVs, honourable members of the DA, [labour and employment] minister [Thulas] Nxesi is available to assist you in ensuring you definitely end up with better jobs,” she said.

She tore into what she called the DA’s “failure” to retain its black senior members, including former leader Mmusi Maimane and former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, saying it needed to confront its challenges.

“The issue of leadership is lacking. The issue of understanding what your policies stand for as a party is a problem and therefore, as you are facing this bloodbath from ActionSA, can you focus on yourselves and leave ANC politics? We are here to deal with them,” said the minister. 

The DA took credit for Ramaphosa’s Sona, saying it was “straight from the DA playbook”, which Kubayi dismissed as false. 

READ MORE:

‘The greatest disrespect’ — Here’s why the EFF wants Ramaphosa to deliver his Sona debate reply in person

The EFF called President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision not to attend proceedings in person "snobbish" and "the greatest disrespect and inconsideration. ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Malema says poverty and unemployment rate prove ANC is incapable

Julius Malema says Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president in SA's history, and black South Africans have become poorer with him at the helm of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Malema gives thumbs-down to a Ramaphosa presidential second term

EFF leader Julius Malema gave his opinion on the ANC succession debate, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa was not deserving of a second term.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  4. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022