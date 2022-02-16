‘You’re facing a bloodbath from ActionSA': Mmamoloko Kubayi tells DA MPs to leave ANC politics alone
Criticism of the ANC and cabinet by DA speakers could have been interpreted as fishing for jobs in the ruling party, says minister
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had a stinging response for the DA after its criticism of the ruling party during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate this week.
The minister was responding to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to allow the plans he detailed during the Sona to be tainted and derailed by the ANC RET faction.
Mazzone called on Ramaphosa to use his popularity and power in the ruling party to fight the faction, and pledged the DA would fight alongside him.
She singled out ministers the DA believed should be sacked.
Mazzone had barely taken her seat when Kubayi, who spoke after her, said the DA needs to focus on its collapsing party that was losing prominent members to Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.
Kubayi said criticism of the ANC and cabinet by preceding DA speakers, shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube and leader John Steenhuisen, could have been interpreted as fishing for jobs in the ANC.
The behaviour of DA members during this year’s Sona debate is a clear indication of a deterioration of politicsHuman settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi
“The behaviour of DA members during this year’s Sona debate is a clear indication of a deterioration of politics, especially in the face of the bloodbath caused by ActionSA. It is a sign of a party wrapping up and closing shop. As you prepare your CVs, honourable members of the DA, [labour and employment] minister [Thulas] Nxesi is available to assist you in ensuring you definitely end up with better jobs,” she said.
She tore into what she called the DA’s “failure” to retain its black senior members, including former leader Mmusi Maimane and former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, saying it needed to confront its challenges.
“The issue of leadership is lacking. The issue of understanding what your policies stand for as a party is a problem and therefore, as you are facing this bloodbath from ActionSA, can you focus on yourselves and leave ANC politics? We are here to deal with them,” said the minister.
The DA took credit for Ramaphosa’s Sona, saying it was “straight from the DA playbook”, which Kubayi dismissed as false.
