DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga slams premier David Makhura for 'empty promises'

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has slammed premier David Makhura for not living up to his promises, including scrapping e-tolls.

He was speaking at the DA head office in Johannesburg.

Makhura is expected to deliver his state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday.

Msimanga said Makhura, since his first term, has been making hollow promises that only changed in terms of figures every year.

“In 2019 during his Sopa, premier Makhura [stated that] e-tolls would be scrapped in Gauteng. He said that in his own words: e-tolls don't have a future in Gauteng. We are now in 2022, the e-tolls are still there,” he said.

“There are people still receiving bills on a monthly basis, people who are still being threatened, not allowed to renew their licences. We ask, what has David Makhura been doing all this time?”