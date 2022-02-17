Farm murders and ‘Kiss the Boer’ — seven quotes from Malema at the Equality Court

EFF leader Julius Malema says all South Africans, regardless of land ownership, are affected by crime.

The classification of farm murders was “misleading as it elevates white people over black people” in townships who are also victims of crime.

He was testifying in the Equality Court this week in a civil case brought by lobby group AfriForum against the EFF.

The case focuses on the controversial “Kill the Boer, Kill the farmer” song, or chant, often heard at EFF events.

The EFF is accused by AfriForum of hate speech and inciting violence. It wants the court to declare that the song constitutes hate speech and the EFF to apologise for its repeated use.

The lobby group linked the increase in farm murders to the song.

Here are seven responses from Malema:

“You have the wrong man”

“No. I think you’ve got the wrong man,” said Malema when asked if he sang the song. AfriForum had no proof that he sang the song and videos they shared with the court did not prove their claims.

Contrary to claims by AfriForum, the EFF sang “Kiss the Boer”.

Struggle songs should not be interpreted in their literal sense as there is a political nuance to them.

“When black police went to the townships with police vans we used to run and say ‘there come the Boers,’ but there were no Boers in the vans, it was black police. Anything that symbolised the system was referred to as amabhunu (Boers).”