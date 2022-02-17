Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Zondo commission doesn’t place sufficient emphasis on the role of banks in state capture project

17 February 2022
Open Secrets director Hennie Van Vuuren thinks the Zondo commission missed an opportunity to focus adequately on the role of local and international banks, and the banking system, in enabling the flow of money stolen from the state.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Hennie van Vuuren, director of Open Secrets, explains why, despite excellent work done by the state capture inquiry, the commission headed by Justice Raymond Zondo could have been more nuanced in at least six respects. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Eusebius McKaiser and Van Vuuren discuss how some of the Zondo commission’s analyses were important case studies of parts of the state, but did not necessarily lead to adequate systems analysis to enable citizens to understand the general methods of the looters, with a view to developing early warning systems in future.

Listen to a segment of the conversation here: 

To listen to the full episode and read the full article, go here

