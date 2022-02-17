Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Zondo commission doesn’t place sufficient emphasis on the role of banks in state capture project
17 February 2022 - 16:00
In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Hennie van Vuuren, director of Open Secrets, explains why, despite excellent work done by the state capture inquiry, the commission headed by Justice Raymond Zondo could have been more nuanced in at least six respects.
Eusebius McKaiser and Van Vuuren discuss how some of the Zondo commission’s analyses were important case studies of parts of the state, but did not necessarily lead to adequate systems analysis to enable citizens to understand the general methods of the looters, with a view to developing early warning systems in future.
Listen to a segment of the conversation here: