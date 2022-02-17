Politics

President Ramaphosa participating in AU-EU summit in Belgium

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
17 February 2022 - 11:58
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Belgium for a two-day AU-EU summit. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Belgium for a two-day AU-EU summit. File photo.
Image: Siyabulela Duda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in a two-day sixth AU-EU summit.

Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by international relations minister Naledi Pandor, left the country on Wednesday after engaging with the media following his reply to the state of the nation address debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

Several topics — including climate change, vaccine production, education and peace and security — are expected to be discussed.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa is expected to participate in the climate change and energy transition, digital and transport roundtable on Thursday and will chair the roundtable on health systems and vaccine production on Friday.

“The strategic partnership between Africa and the EU was initiated through the first AU-EU summit in Cairo, Egypt, in 2000. The partnership became structured through the joint Africa-EU strategy that was an outcome of the second AU-EU summit in Lisbon, Portugal, in December 2007,” said Seale.

This year’s summit is expected to adopt a declaration and deliverables that set out broad agreement between Africa and the EU on how both continents can build greater prosperity.

“The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.”

Seale said leaders will also explore tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa meets head of WHO for talks on Africa's bid to combat Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to his official residence at Genadendal in Cape Town ...
News
5 days ago

Why West Africa has so many coups and how to prevent more

Poor governance must be addressed, foreign influence resisted and socioeconomic and political conditions improved
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Security situation 'threatens future of SA', says Mondli Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes there is a deliberate attempt to undermine the state by people "who have been found wanting".
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa hits back at MPs: ‘SA has the greatest confidence in my cabinet’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has confidence in his cabinet and so does the rest of the country.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  2. ‘Presidency not running parallel state’: Ramaphosa defends his bloated office Politics
  3. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  4. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...