RATE IT: Seven of Ramaphosa’s key Sona debate responses

Alleviating youth unemployment, poverty and reducing red tape for small businesses to ensure they are able to access funding — these are some of the successes President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government has achieved.

The president was responding to MPs from opposition parties who debated his state of the nation address on Monday and Tuesday.

Addressing MPs at the Cape Town City Hall, the president addressed criticism of his stance on improving conditions in the economy to ensure the private sector is able to create more jobs, saying his critics were advancing self-serving narratives.

He said while employment of South Africans by the state had increased between 2002 and 2017, the private sector was responsible for the employment of a huge chunk of the population.

Here are seven talking points from his response:

SA responded effectively to the Covid-19 pandemic despite economic constraints

Ramaphosa said in less than a year government’s response to the pandemic extensively transformed the health system.

“Constructing new hospital bed capacity in many locations, deploying dedicated health workers to care for the sick throughout the country and administering more than 30-million Covid-19 vaccine doses to over 18-million people.”