WATCH | AfriForum says case against Malema is going 'exceptionally well', but not everyone agrees
Julius Malema on Wednesday was cross-examined by the group's lawyer advocate Mark Oppenheimer in connection with the “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant often heard at EFF events, including in Senekal in the Free State two years ago.
Head of policy at AfriForum Ernst Roets says he is satisfied with day seven of court proceedings between the lobby group and the EFF, but some on social media don't agree.
EFF leader Julius Malema was on Wednesday cross-examined by AfriForum's counsel, advocate Mark Oppenheimer, in connection with the “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant often heard at EFF events and during a court case in Senekal in the Free State two years ago.
Roets said Oppenheimer did a good job “exposing” Malema's bias.
Feedback from the court. Some comments on Malema's testimony today. pic.twitter.com/iy1SIlLMCA— Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) February 16, 2022
While some agreed with Roets' analysis of proceedings, many said it was Malema who should be celebrating.
It’s not double standards.— Wayne (@waynesaisbright) February 16, 2022
Saying there is white privilege doesn’t mean you can say Black privilege exists.
Context and perspective are vital. https://t.co/4Bpzanelrd
Thank you for what you do for white farmers, Ernst. 🙏 https://t.co/JHvY1zTWsX— Alfonso Niemand (@NiemandAlfonso) February 16, 2022
"Exeptionally well" 🤭we've seen the proceedings Ernie, Mark Oppenheimer, was out of his league. Askies https://t.co/9SIAZfXkuF— Tebza (@carlolinks) February 17, 2022
Don't forget we are following the what is unfolding don't lie https://t.co/rCFZKCeyme— 1906 (@z7e3bPRDkEkjdXa) February 17, 2022
putting white interests over the interests of other people, less black people’s is a problem. farm murders are a problem, but the scale at which it happens cannot be placed on the same pedestal as murders of women and children, regardless of race. then it becomes racist. https://t.co/EwUHJtndCw— izinja game. (@chairman002) February 16, 2022
Malema was quizzed about the chant and whether he agrees that it incites farm killings. He said he did not agree.
He defended the EFF leadership, saying the lyrics they chanted were “Kiss the Boer”, which was meant to agitate and offend “racist white people who were opposed to blacks kissing whites”.
He was asked about the sound made in the chant that resembles a gunshot. Malema said it should not be interpreted in the literal sense. It was not the same as shooting a real gun in the air.
Oppenheimer asked if Malema would fire a gun, but he did not respond.
He was also asked about farm murders. He said all South Africans, regardless of race and land ownership, were victims of crime. Labelling farm murders as such, elevated white people over blacks, who were also victims.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.