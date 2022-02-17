Politics

WATCH | AfriForum says case against Malema is going 'exceptionally well', but not everyone agrees

Julius Malema on Wednesday was cross-examined by the group's lawyer advocate Mark Oppenheimer in connection with the “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant often heard at EFF events, including in Senekal in the Free State two years ago.

17 February 2022 - 14:06
AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets in court.
AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets in court.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Head of policy at AfriForum Ernst Roets says he is satisfied with day seven of court proceedings between the lobby group and the EFF, but some on social media don't agree.

EFF leader Julius Malema was on Wednesday cross-examined by AfriForum's counsel, advocate Mark Oppenheimer, in connection with the “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant often heard at EFF events and during a court case in Senekal in the Free State two years ago. 

Roets said Oppenheimer did a good job “exposing” Malema's bias.

While some agreed with Roets' analysis of proceedings, many said it was Malema who should be celebrating.

Malema was quizzed about the chant and whether he agrees that it incites farm killings. He said he did not agree.

He defended the EFF leadership, saying the lyrics they chanted were “Kiss the Boer”, which was meant to agitate and offend “racist white people who were opposed to blacks kissing whites”.

He was asked about the sound made in the chant that resembles a gunshot. Malema said it should not be interpreted in the literal sense. It was not the same as shooting a real gun in the air.

Oppenheimer asked if Malema would fire a gun, but he did not respond. 

He was also asked about farm murders. He said all South Africans, regardless of race and land ownership, were victims of crime. Labelling farm murders as such, elevated white people over blacks, who were also victims.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | LOL! Malema cracks court up with his explanation of what ‘kiss the Boer’ means

“Kiss the boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it's English," said Malema
Politics
5 hours ago

PATRICK BULGER | Killing the Boer, cockroaches, little frogs — and free speech

Malema, AfriForum should take their absurdities elsewhere and leave Equality Court to those who need its services more urgently
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

LISTEN | Azapo members sing 'shoot the Boer' inside court during case against EFF

The “shoot the Boer” court case against EFF members continued on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  2. ‘Presidency not running parallel state’: Ramaphosa defends his bloated office Politics
  3. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  4. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...