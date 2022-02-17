WATCH | AfriForum says case against Malema is going 'exceptionally well', but not everyone agrees

Malema was quizzed about the chant and whether he agrees that it incites farm killings. He said he did not agree.

He defended the EFF leadership, saying the lyrics they chanted were “Kiss the Boer”, which was meant to agitate and offend “racist white people who were opposed to blacks kissing whites”.

He was asked about the sound made in the chant that resembles a gunshot. Malema said it should not be interpreted in the literal sense. It was not the same as shooting a real gun in the air.

Oppenheimer asked if Malema would fire a gun, but he did not respond.

He was also asked about farm murders. He said all South Africans, regardless of race and land ownership, were victims of crime. Labelling farm murders as such, elevated white people over blacks, who were also victims.

TimesLIVE