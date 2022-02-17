WATCH | LOL! Malema cracks court up with his explanation of what ‘kiss the Boer’ means

EFF leader Julius Malema left some at the Equality Court in Johannesburg in stitches this week when he demonstrated what “kiss the Boer” meant.

Malema appeared at the court on Wednesday after lobby group AfriForum brought a civil case against him, his party and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly singing at various times the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ibhunu which translates to “shoot the Boer” or “kill the Boer”.

The lobby group first lodged a complaint against Malema, Ndlozi and the EFF in October 2020 after party supporters sang the Dubul’ibhunu song outside the magistrate’s court in Senekal, Free State, during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.

AfriForum’s head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, wants Malema and Ndlozi to apologise publicly and pay a fine to an organisation that strives to combat hate speech.

Taking the stand as a witness, Malema denied saying “shoot the Boer” during the chant. He said the chant was “shoot to kill, kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer”.

Malema explained that “shoot to kill” meant shoot to kill enemy forces who are standing in between people and freedom.

“Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it’s English,” said Malama when asked to explain what he said during the chant.

“Kiss how?” probed advocate for AfriForum Mark Oppenheimer during the cross-examination.

“Mwah,” uttered Malema, demonstrating a kiss, which was met with laughter in the courtroom.

Watch the video below