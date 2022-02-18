‘ANC may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership’: Thabo Mbeki

For the ANC to properly renew itself, it may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership.

These are the views coming out of the engagements former president Thabo Mbeki is having with the ANC in the Free State around the renewal and rebuilding of the ruling party.

Mbeki is said to have called for the membership of all card-carrying members of the party to be audited while Mxolisi Dukwana, ANC Free State interim provincial committee (IPC) convener, seemed to be calling for its entire overhaul.

Mbeki is spending the weekend in the Free State to help the party rebuild its structures as party of a renewal process after years of chaotic rule under then provincial chair and premier Ace Magashule.

ANC insiders who attended the closed session on Friday just outside Bloemfontein said they supported Mbeki’s call.

“Political audit is when you present your resume as to when you came onboard and brought or recruited by whom. Then whose you mention must attest to that. In other words, we call it political vetting,” said an insider.