POLL | Do you think Malema will be president one day?

EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked debate with his claim he will be president of SA.

Malema made the statement during his testimony at the equality court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Malema, the EFF and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were accused by lobby group AfriForum of hate speech and incitement of violence for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song dubul’ ibhunu.

When it was put to him by AfriForum’s advocate Mark Oppenheimer that the EFF without significant electoral support stood no chance of governing the country, Malema predicted he would one day be president.

“I’m going to be president of this country, whether you like it or not. I will preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you.

“I think you must start adjusting to that reality. The sooner you do that, the less chest pains you will have when that reality comes.”