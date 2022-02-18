Politics

WATCH | ‘I will be president one day, whether you like it or not’ — Julius Malema tells AfriForum

18 February 2022 - 09:04
EFF leader Julius Malema testifies at the Equality Court in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

“I’m going to be president of this country, whether you like it or not.”

These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to lobby group AfriForum at the Equality Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

Malema appeared in the court to testify in the hate speech case AfriForum brought against him, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the party for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song dubul’ ibhunu.

Taking the stand as a witness, Malema told AfriForum’s advocate Mark Oppenheimer it was only a matter of time before he becomes president of the country.

“I’m going to be president, whether you like it or not,” Malema said during a heated exchange with the advocate. 

“I will preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you. I think you must start adjusting to that reality. The sooner you do that, the less chest pains you will have when that reality comes.”

Asked by Oppenheimer what chest pains he was referring to, Malema replied “racist chest pains”.

In the back and forth, Oppenheimer said the EFF, without significant electoral support, stood no chance of governing the country.

“Your party, from what I understand, has received about 10% of the vote. [As] it stands, it stands no possibility of ever being elected into government,” said Oppenheimer.

“The party you represent has no percentage you can talk about because it will never even try. Our people will reject a racist party like the one you represent,” Malema retaliated. 

“You may think 10% is insignificant, but it’s a very huge percentage and we are the only party that is growing in SA among the three parties. We have never declined in any election,” he said.

Earlier this week, Malema denied the chant said “shoot the Boer”, claiming it instead said “shoot to kill, kiss the farmer, kiss the Boer”. 

He explained that “shoot to kill” meant shoot to kill the enemy forces who are standing in between people and freedom. 

“Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it's English,” Malema said when asked to explain what the chant said. 

“Kiss how?” asked Oppenheimer. 

“Mwah,” demonstrated Malema, which was met with laughter in the courtroom. 

His statement about becoming president in the future was met with mixed reactions online.

