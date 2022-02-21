Magashule petitions court for corruption charges to be dropped
21 February 2022 - 18:27
SUSPENDED ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he wants his corruption case dropped so that he can resume his duties at the party's head office, Luthuli House.
Magashule appeared at the Bloemfontein high court on Monday where he contested the corruption charges levelled against him. He is due to return to the same court on Tuesday and will argue for the charges to be dropped...
