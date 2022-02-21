Politics

POLL | Should parliament move to the Cape Town convention centre, at a cost of just under R1m a day?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
21 February 2022 - 13:00
Parliament officials told the Sunday Times that moving sessions of the National Assembly to the CTICC is projected to cost the taxpayer R4.7m a week. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times​

South Africans have reacted to a Sunday Times report claiming that parliament could move its work to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), at a cost of about R1m a day.

The CTICC would be a temporary base until parliament’s chamber, which was gutted by fire last month, is repaired. Using the Cape Town City Hall, which housed the recent state of the nation address, would cost around the same amount

The paper claimed National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her executive management are under pressure to return the National Assembly to physical sittings. Arguments for the full-time return of MPs claim the hybrid model of online and in-person sittings prevents members from exercising proper oversight.

Well-placed sources claim that moving parliament’s work to the CTICC could cost the taxpayer R950,000 a day, or R4.7m a week.

Among the costs are:

  • translation infrastructure to accommodate the 11 official languages;
  • broadcasting services, with the capacity for hybrid sittings for MPs and ministers who cannot be in Cape Town;
  • catering, cleaning and security services and general conferencing systems; and 
  • paying the CTICC’s municipal services and property rates and taxes. It would not charge parliament rent.

