POLL | Should parliament move to the Cape Town convention centre, at a cost of just under R1m a day?

South Africans have reacted to a Sunday Times report claiming that parliament could move its work to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), at a cost of about R1m a day.

The CTICC would be a temporary base until parliament’s chamber, which was gutted by fire last month, is repaired. Using the Cape Town City Hall, which housed the recent state of the nation address, would cost around the same amount

The paper claimed National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her executive management are under pressure to return the National Assembly to physical sittings. Arguments for the full-time return of MPs claim the hybrid model of online and in-person sittings prevents members from exercising proper oversight.