WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule and co-accused in the Free State High Court
21 February 2022 - 10:48
Roads leading to the high court in Bloemfontein have been closed and security was tight ahead of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's appearance on Monday.
The court will hear his application to have the corruption charges against him withdrawn.
Magashule and 15 co-accused are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract.
TimesLIVE
