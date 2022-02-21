WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule and co-accused in the Free State High Court

Roads leading to the high court in Bloemfontein have been closed and security was tight ahead of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's appearance on Monday.

The court will hear his application to have the corruption charges against him withdrawn.

Magashule and 15 co-accused are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract.

TimesLIVE