WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele testifies at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

Police minister Bheki Cele is on Monday testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July 2021 unrest, when unrest broke out and swept through the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The impact of the unrest and its associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, which has already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and further attributed huge financial losses to businesses, some of which will not be able to recover and re-trade resulting in wide scale job losses.

The unrest accordingly exacerbated, amongst other things, inequality, unemployment, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

TimesLIVE