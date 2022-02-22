Politics

‘Cabinet security clearance and vetting are rigorous’: Ndlozi questions claims Arthur Fraser lied about degree

22 February 2022 - 11:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on reports that former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser allegedly lied about having a degree from the University of London.

This comes after journalist Jacques Pauw penned an article in City Press, alleging that Fraser had lied when he “claimed for many years to hold a graduate degree from one of the most prestigious higher learning institutions in the world: the University of London”.

According to Pauw’s investigation, Fraser never set foot in the University of London and the institution also does not offer a degree course in film and video production. He also claimed that once he had inquired about the degree it was changed on the department of correctional services’ website.

Reacting to the report, Mbuyiseni questioned the claims.

“How could both cabinet and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) appoint a person with fake qualifications to senior positions?” asked Ndlozi. “Cabinet security clearance and NIA vetting are rigorous.”

In a statement, issued through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, Fraser rubbished the claims and said it stands to reason that the government, including its cabinet, would have had to satisfy itself about his qualifications.

State Security Agency denies helping Arthur Fraser in legal battle with author Jacques Pauw

The State Security Agency (SSA) has rejected claims that it is helping its former boss Arthur Fraser in his bid to sue author Jacques Pauw for ...
News
4 days ago

Mabuza also attached a copy of confirmation by the University of the Arts, London stating Fraser completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours Film and Television in 1995.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

MORE:

Zondo dropped the ball on Fraser and his secrets about state capture

The work of the Zondo commission seems incomplete without access to the top secret files Fraser referred to, and Fraser’s responses to interrogation, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Zondo faces questions on state capture inquiry, allegations of 'pro-Ramaphosa bias'

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, unsurprisingly, faced several state capture inquiry-related questions during his interview for chief justice ...
Multimedia
2 weeks ago

TOM EATON | A Pauw show from one of SA’s most trusted journalists

SA journalism receives yet another blow as Jacques Pauw admits he wasn’t entirely truthful about his Waterfront arrest
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Parliament sittings could cost a million a day Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime