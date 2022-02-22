Christians in politics? Maimane says immigration crisis sparks need for values-based governance

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says Christians have a role to play in politics and governance if they want to live in a country that is prosperous and free of hate and discrimination.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Maimane said Christian values of love, servant leadership and stewardship would guide and inform the manner in which South Africans addressed social issues like immigration.

The interview emanated from tweets shared by Maimane on Monday in which he said Christians needed to do more than pray for an easing of social ills facing the country and their communities.

“We are called for such a time as this. Our generational mission is to participate in these spaces in a manner consistent with our values and the teachings of love. The church is the gym, real life is the soccer pitch. We must take part and bring our values to the pitch.

“If you are Christian and you want to see a nation led with love and with integrity don’t just pray for it. Get involved and participate. Love will not manifest in our nation without your involvement. Honest and servant leadership will not manifest without your involvement,” Maimane tweeted.

His tweet was met with an array of responses.

Some said mixing politics and religion was “a recipe for disaster”, while others lamented that religious leaders would impose their beliefs on governance which would, in turn, erode the role of the rule of law.