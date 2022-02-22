Christians in politics? Maimane says immigration crisis sparks need for values-based governance
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says Christians have a role to play in politics and governance if they want to live in a country that is prosperous and free of hate and discrimination.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, Maimane said Christian values of love, servant leadership and stewardship would guide and inform the manner in which South Africans addressed social issues like immigration.
The interview emanated from tweets shared by Maimane on Monday in which he said Christians needed to do more than pray for an easing of social ills facing the country and their communities.
“We are called for such a time as this. Our generational mission is to participate in these spaces in a manner consistent with our values and the teachings of love. The church is the gym, real life is the soccer pitch. We must take part and bring our values to the pitch.
“If you are Christian and you want to see a nation led with love and with integrity don’t just pray for it. Get involved and participate. Love will not manifest in our nation without your involvement. Honest and servant leadership will not manifest without your involvement,” Maimane tweeted.
His tweet was met with an array of responses.
Some said mixing politics and religion was “a recipe for disaster”, while others lamented that religious leaders would impose their beliefs on governance which would, in turn, erode the role of the rule of law.
What inspired Maimane's tweets?
Immigration and looming Afrophobia. Maimane said he had been reflecting on recent reports about the firing of foreign educators on the basis that they do not have permanent residence permits.
He said while SA needs to address the issue of immigration, including by creating enough jobs, there was a worrying disregard for values.
“I can't at one level wake up in the morning and arrive at the border or on the streets and my faith says to me, 'If you see a hungry person, feed them. If you see a naked person, clothe them,' and then turn around and say 'I must check their status first.'
“I realise that with the issue of immigration, there are laws on border control but at the same time, there is a values question. My values dictate what I want to do and what I should say,” said Maimane.
Imposing religious beliefs in governance
Maimane said incorporating Christian values in governance would not mean imposing them on people but rather, they would serve as a guide that helps inform decision making.
“I am not calling for a Christian state. I want a society where people love each other. This is not so we can impose Christian beliefs on everyone else, but to make sure that everyone can live a high-quality life and that society can prosper together,” said Maimane.
As a Christian himself, Maimane said his leadership and participation in politics were guided by his values.
“It is why I don't associate myself with the corrupt, why I always ask how I can serve people better. In politics, you can score points but my faith compels me to love my enemies, as difficult as it may be,” said Maimane.
Enforcing the rule of law and creating jobs for all South Africans, are some of the ways SA can begin to address issues around immigration, said Maimane.
