Politics

The EFF has finally declared donations it received to the IEC

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
22 February 2022 - 13:48
Eleven parties received more than R46m in donations, led by the ANC at R22.8m, the DA with R12.5m and Herman Mashaba's Action SA at R5m. The EFF received R3m. Pictured: EFF leader Julius Malema (file image).
Eleven parties received more than R46m in donations, led by the ANC at R22.8m, the DA with R12.5m and Herman Mashaba's Action SA at R5m. The EFF received R3m. Pictured: EFF leader Julius Malema (file image).
Image: Alon Skuy

The EFF has finally declared to the Electoral Commission that it received donations.

This is the first time the EFF appeared on the list of parties that received donations since the Political Party Funding Act came into effect last year.

In its report on Tuesday, the IEC shows that the party received more than R3m in donations.

But in the media release, the source of the donations is not clear.

The EFF has previously been criticised for not declaring its donations, with other political parties treating the funding with suspicion given the flashy nature of its party campaigns, especially in the lead-up to the local government elections last year.

But the party has repeatedly defended itself, with EFF president Julius Malema maintaining the party uses funds it gets from parliament and the IEC.

He said the party uses party levies to fund its activities.

According to the Political Party Funding Act, parties need to declare donations above R100,000.

Ramaphosa tells Scopa he has no information on alleged misuse of party funds by the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament’s public accounts watchdog (Scopa) that he does not have any direct or specific information on the ...
Politics
1 week ago

In a statement on Tuesday, IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said 11 political parties made declarations about their donors.

Collectively, the parties received more than R46m, with the ruling ANC receiving R22.8m.

The DA declared it got R12.5m Herman Mashaba’s Action SA declared donations of R5m while the EFF received R3m.

Other parties that made declarations include the Abantu Integrity Movement, which got R100,000, the Patriotic Alliance which declared R430,000 and Shosholoza Progressive Party R150,000.

The African Transformation Movement declared R200,000; the Freedom Front Plus got R484,438, the Good party declared R340,447 and the IFP declared R787,588.

The 11 disclosures represent a notable increase in the number of political parties making declarations in comparison to the first and second quarters. In the two preceding quarters, only three and six parties respectively made declarations. 

It is noteworthy that three parties, namely ActionSA, the ANC and DA, have consistently made declarations over the three quarters,” said Bapela. 

She said R5.7m was donations in kind while the rest were monetary donations.

The largest amount of a single monetary donation declared is the R15m donated by Batho Batho Trust and declared by the ANC,” she said.

WILLIAM GUMEDE | What’s good for the party isn’t necessarily good for the people

A governing party must at all times govern in the interest of the country, not in the interests of the party or its leaders, William Gumede writes.
Ideas
2 months ago

Bapela said only two political parties, ActionSA and the DA, made declarations of donations from foreign sources. 

The combined value of these foreign donations is R1.3m . The DA received the largest amount of foreign donations totalling R840,191.47 followed by ActionSA at R530,000.

“The foreign donation received by ActionSA was received from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a German political party foundation and was used for production of training material for candidates and elected councillors, localised policy manifestos and handbooks. This usage of foreign donations is compliant with the provisions of the act.

“In respect of the DA, three separate foreign donations were received from a single donor, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, also a German foundation which has made donations to the DA in the previous two quarters,” said Bapela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC tables plans to change political party funding law

The party wants some limitations to be relaxed and some to be done away with.
Politics
1 month ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe donated money to ANC ahead of election

Brothers-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe came to the rescue of the financially strained ANC ahead of the November 1 local ...
Politics
3 months ago

ActionSA, DA, ANC, and ACDP - SA weighs in on IEC report on political party funders

The IEC report, which reveals the funders of political parties in the second quarter of 2021, has sparked a debate on social media.
Politics
3 months ago

Q&A with IEC deputy chair on Political Party Funding Act

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reported last week that only three parties disclosed donations of more than R100,000 in accordance with the new ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Parliament sittings could cost a million a day Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime