The EFF has finally declared donations it received to the IEC

The EFF has finally declared to the Electoral Commission that it received donations.

This is the first time the EFF appeared on the list of parties that received donations since the Political Party Funding Act came into effect last year.

In its report on Tuesday, the IEC shows that the party received more than R3m in donations.

But in the media release, the source of the donations is not clear.

The EFF has previously been criticised for not declaring its donations, with other political parties treating the funding with suspicion given the flashy nature of its party campaigns, especially in the lead-up to the local government elections last year.

But the party has repeatedly defended itself, with EFF president Julius Malema maintaining the party uses funds it gets from parliament and the IEC.

He said the party uses party levies to fund its activities.

According to the Political Party Funding Act, parties need to declare donations above R100,000.