Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule back in court

Starts at 10am

22 February 2022 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused are appearing in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday.

They are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract. He claims the case is politically motivated.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high court

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein high court on Monday.
News
19 hours ago

‘ANC may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership’: Thabo Mbeki

For the ANC to properly renew itself, it may have to overhaul or audit its entire membership.
Politics
3 days ago

RECORDED | Ace Magashule and co-accused in the Free State High Court

Security around the high court in Bloemfontein was tight ahead of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's appearance on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Parliament sittings could cost a million a day Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime