WATCH LIVE | Ace Magashule back in court
Starts at 10am
22 February 2022 - 10:16
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused are appearing in the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday.
They are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos roof removal contract. He claims the case is politically motivated.
TimesLIVE
