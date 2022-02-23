Budget 2022 | Fuel and RAF levies unchanged but booze & cigarette prices hiked

The National Treasury has resolved not to hike the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy for the first time in 31 years to cushion hard-pressed consumers from soaring petrol prices.

This was announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in parliament on Wednesday as he tabled his 2022/2023 budget.

The price of fuel went up to more than R20 per litre in December due to higher crude oil prices and the weaker rand.

"To support motorists and the economic recovery, no increases will be made to the general fuel levy on petrol and diesel for 2022/2023, providing tax relief of R3.5bn. There will be no increase in the RAF levy," said Godongwana in the budget documents he presented to parliament.

"In combination, these changes will ensure that fuel taxes as a percentage of the price of fuel are below 40%. The last time the fuel prices were not increased due to a change in either the general fuel levy or RAF levy was in 1990."