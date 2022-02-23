Budget 2022 | No money to introduce new social grant

The National Treasury is unable to introduce a permanent social grant unless tax revenue significantly increases.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sounded the warning in parliament as he presented his budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The government remains under pressure from opposition parties, labour unions and civil society bodies to introduce a basic income grant to cushion the poor and the unemployed from a poorly performing economy.

Godongwana said the state of the public purse did not allow for huge rises in government spending programmes or the introduction of “a new social grant”.

“In combination, government's fiscal imbalances and the risk outlook limit what can be funded. Any large permanent increases in spending, such as a new social grant, cannot be accommodated without matching permanent increases in revenue.

“Over the medium term, restoring fiscal sustainability requires continued restraint in expenditure growth and reforms to raise economic growth.”