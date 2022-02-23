Godongwana makes R426m available for state capture criminal cases

A senior National Treasury official has described the conduct of the Guptas and other companies who looted public funds as “treason” and says the government will stop at nothing to ensure their imprisonment.

National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told a pre-budget briefing that finance minister Enoch Godongwana had given him “full rights” to engage foreign governments and other international law enforcement bodies to ensure that criminal charges against the Guptas and management consultancy firms, such Bain & Company, were instituted.

Bain last year repaid more than R160m, with interest, in dodgy management fees it had earned from the SA Revenue Service at the height of state capture, during which it played a role in the weakening of the tax institution.

“The minister has given me full rights and we'll do anything and everything to get them in jail ... There's talks with outside authorities,” said Momoniat. “They [Bain] can't just get away with a payment; they've got to pay for their criminal intentions. What they committed, I think it's treason.”