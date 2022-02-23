Godongwana's budget 'not daring or sweeping enough to meet SA's challenges': Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu has criticised finance minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget, saying it was nothing short of repeated promises, and lacked a plan to fix SA’s crippling economy or fight corruption.

“Overall, this was an extremely disappointing budget that repeated old promises, continued its austerity trajectory and was devoid of any new policy interventions to solve the problem of economic stagnation.

“There is no plan to fix the economy or create jobs, no plan to fight corruption and no plan to stop the leakages that have led to 10% of the budget being lost to corruption,” said union spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Godongwana delivered his speech on Wednesday moments after the EFF and a group of protesters took to the parliamentary precinct to march against the government taking out any additional loans from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to fund government policies.

The union said there were also concerns that the government had no clear strategy on job creation.