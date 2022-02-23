Politics

State capture commission gets yet another deadline extension

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 February 2022 - 16:31
The Pretoria high court has granted the state capture commission an extension of its term from February 28 to April 30. This will allow it to release the last part of its report.
The Pretoria high court has granted the state capture commission an extension of its term from February 28 to April 30. This will allow it to release the last part of its report.
Image: Karen Moolman

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday granted an extension of the term of the state capture commission, from February 28 to April 30.

The high court also granted an extension sought by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the time for him to act on the commission's report and recommendations. His deadline extension is four months from April 30.

The commission last week sought the extension so that it had sufficient and reasonable time to deliver the final part of its report. So far, two parts have been submitted to the president.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a statement last week, the commission said that if the extension was granted, the commission would submit the balance of its report either at the end of April, or a part of it at the end of March and the final part at the end of April.

The commission, in its application for the extension, said the two released parts address the first six of a total of 20 topics to be addressed in all three reports.

The affidavit states the final part will deal with the rest of the topics and will include a summary of the whole report. 

The third part is expected to run to 1,500 pages.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Godongwana makes R426m available for state capture criminal cases

A senior National Treasury official has described the conduct of the Guptas and companies who looted public funds as 'treason', and says the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

It’s not my fault Cele and police didn’t receive SSA intelligence, says former minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Tuesday refuted claims that her office provided no intelligence before and during the July 2021 ...
News
1 day ago

The personal cost of state capture

For workers who lost their jobs to Gupta-linked criminality, life has taken a devastating turn, says former trade unionist Dinga Sikwebu.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...