WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

23 February 2022 - 13:52 By TIMESLIVE

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday at 2pm. 

While a higher than expected tax take will come as a welcome relief to a distressed public purse, Godongwana still faces a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures such as social services and infrastructure.

Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation

The 2022 budget must also prioritise investment in critical infrastructure, says Kulani Siweya, Agri SA’s chief economist.
Ideas
1 day ago

Budget 2022 | Informal traders call for less tax increases on products they sell

The South African Informal Traders Alliance says it cannot have excessive tax increases on products its members sell as customers are already under ...
News
1 day ago

Budget 2022 | ‘Create and retain jobs, expand income support, improve services’

There can be no dignity and improvement in the standard of living without access to quality public services, says the Institute for Economic Justice.
Ideas
1 day ago

Budget 2022 | Vital for Treasury to reduce debt

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be making hard trade-offs as he balances competing interests in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday, says ...
Ideas
1 day ago
