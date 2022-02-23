WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech
23 February 2022 - 13:52
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday at 2pm.
While a higher than expected tax take will come as a welcome relief to a distressed public purse, Godongwana still faces a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures such as social services and infrastructure.
