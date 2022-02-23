WATCH | Malema vs Roets at ‘Kill the farmer’ hate speech trial

EFF leader Julius Malema and AfriForum's Ernst Roets testified in the hate speech civil case launched against the EFF by lobby group AfriForum which took place over two weeks in February.

The case is in connection with the EFF allegedly chanting “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”, a chant often heard at the party’s events, including in Senekal in the Free State two years ago.



We compiled highlights of Malema’s and Roets’ testimony which included insults, discussions about genocide and ethnic cleansing and the moment Roets’ testimony was interrupted by a sudden protest in court.

AfriForum accuses the EFF of inciting violence and wants the court to declare that the chant constitutes hate speech, and order the party to apologise.

The group claimed there is a link between the chant by the EFF and farm murders, which Malema denied.