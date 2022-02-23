Politics

WATCH | Malema vs Roets at ‘Kill the farmer’ hate speech trial

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
23 February 2022 - 06:11

EFF leader Julius Malema and AfriForum's Ernst Roets testified in the hate speech civil case launched against the EFF by lobby group AfriForum which took place over two weeks in February.  

The case is in connection with the EFF allegedly chanting “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”, a chant often heard at the party’s events, including in Senekal in the Free State two years ago. 

We compiled highlights of Malema’s and Roets’ testimony which included insults, discussions about genocide and ethnic cleansing and the moment Roets’ testimony was interrupted by a sudden protest in court.

AfriForum accuses the EFF of inciting violence and wants the court to declare that the chant constitutes hate speech, and order the party to apologise.

The group claimed there is a link between the chant by the EFF and farm murders, which Malema denied.

WATCH | Malema shrugs off man willing to 'moer' him for R20

In a video shared on TikTok, a man can be seen holding a placard offering to slap the EFF leader if people paid him.
Politics
1 day ago

Malema says 1-million EFF members a minimum: 'It's the beginning of getting all citizens to believe in us'

Will you wear red clothing every Friday to symbolise your allegiance to the party?
Politics
1 day ago

The EFF has finally declared donations it received to the IEC

Eleven parties received more than R46m in donations, led by the ANC with R22.8m, the DA with R12.5m and Herman Mashaba's Action SA with R5m.
Politics
16 hours ago
