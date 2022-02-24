Influential ANC branch to campaign for Zweli Mkhize for president

One of biggest ANC branches will campaign for former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to be elected ANC president at the party’s forthcoming 55th conference.

In video clips taken in the presence of Mkhize at KwaXimba, eThekwini region convener Bheki Ntuli says: “Khabazela [Mkhize] what is important is not what we say in front of you, but us going branch by branch engaging, discussing what we as ward 1 are proposing.”

TimesLIVE understands the gathering was an ANC Women’s League event.

“Comrades must come together and see how we take this forward until numbers are at a level we want.”

Ntuli implied that the strength and influence of the branch had previously been useful in Polokwane, when former president Jacob Zuma was elected.

“When it’s time to elect leaders, this is one of the wards usually leading. I would like that even today we don’t end in speeches at the podium.”