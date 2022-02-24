Politics

Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini gets a salute fit for a king at KZN state of the province address

24 February 2022 - 11:54
Prince MisuZulu KaZwelithini arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal Sopa in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a standing ovation and a salute fit for a king when he arrived at the KwaZulu-Natal state of the province address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce had to ask premier Sihle Zikalala to pause his speech for the arrival of the prince, who is one of the nominees to ascend to the throne after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

While it was a short entrance, it became eventful when Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a salute reserved for the king.

The prince has not yet been crowned, as a section of the royal family has nominated another candidate.

The legislature opening is usually held over two days, with the first day reserved for an address by the Zulu king and the second day for the premier.

Misuzulu KaZwelithini had to settle for the salute.

TimesLIVE

