Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini gets a salute fit for a king at KZN state of the province address

Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a standing ovation and a salute fit for a king when he arrived at the KwaZulu-Natal state of the province address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce had to ask premier Sihle Zikalala to pause his speech for the arrival of the prince, who is one of the nominees to ascend to the throne after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

While it was a short entrance, it became eventful when Misuzulu KaZwelithini received a salute reserved for the king.