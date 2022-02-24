‘We’re still broke’: SA reacts to ‘uninspiring’ budget speech
“There was no need for a budget speech. The minister of finance should have just said we’re still broke and will be for a very long time.”
This is one of the remarks from people online who expressed mixed reactions to Enoch Godongwana’s first budget speech.
Godongwana delivered his much-anticipated budget speech in parliament on Wednesday.
He warned the country is still a long way from a sustainable economic recovery and that spending must still be monitored.
“The improved revenue performance is not a reflection of an improvement in the capacity of our economy.
“As such, we cannot plan permanent expenditure on the basis of short-term increases in commodity prices. To be clear, any permanent increases in spending should be financed in a way that does not worsen the fiscal deficit,” he said.
Godongwana said the budget deficit is projected to narrow from 5.7% in 2021/22 to 4.2% of GDP in 2024/25.
Economic growth has been revised downwards from 5.1% to 4.8% in 2021. Real GDP growth of 2.1% is projected for 2022.
The government expects to collect R182bn more than earlier estimated in tax revenue.
It plans to use R44bn to extend the R350 Covid-19 relief of distress grant by another 12 months, and support job creation projects.
Public debt accounted for 69.5% of GDP in 2021/22 and will increase steadily over the next three years before stabilising at 75.1% of GDP (R5.4-trillion) in 2024/25.
Dozens took to social media to weigh in on the budget. Some said the speech was “refreshing”, despite Godongwana not scrapping E-tolls. Others said the speech was “very uninspiring”.
Here is a snapshot of what some had to say:
I must admit, the budget speech by Minister Godongwana was a breath of fresh air from most the budget speeches I have listened to.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) February 23, 2022
Trust me I don't easily give credit to the ruling party.
The one thing he still owes us though is the final Government position on Gauteng E-Tolls. pic.twitter.com/8oQ5WyCNNA
Now this is a budget speech that speaks to the plight of the poor, not those austerity measures that further impoverished us. Thank you Enoch Godongwana 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GbMEJNdC9l— LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) February 23, 2022
There was no need for a budget speech the minster of finance should have just said we're still broke and will be for a very long time.— Real Gumede (@Sicelo_Qwabe1) February 23, 2022
Nothing about scrapping eTolls in the budget speech!!! @OUTASA— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 23, 2022
Ugh….it was a sad day today watching the BC Budget speech. I kept watching each topic hoping that a tiny increase would be announced but not even a word of people with disabilities. #bcpoli #bcbuget2022— Brent (Weatherman) (@Weatherman2709) February 23, 2022
if you missed the budget speech, here’s a quick recap:— Don Petty Cash (@iamkoshiek) February 23, 2022
we’re still poor
"Now is not the time to increase taxes and put the recovery at risk!"— Phumlani M. Majozi (@PhumlaniMMajozi) February 23, 2022
My favorite comment by Godongwana in his budget speech today. At least they know very well that increased taxes are a bad public policy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.