Politics

Parliament to meet finance minister over funding request

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
25 February 2022 - 18:01
File image of the devastating fire at parliament last month.
File image of the devastating fire at parliament last month.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

Parliament bosses will meet finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss a special allocation for the institution.

While no decision has been taken about the future of parliament — some buildings of which were razed by an inferno last month — National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the meeting will discuss its expenses.

She said the institution had been trying to meet Godongwana since last year to discuss the ongoing issue of a budget allocation by the executive. The meeting was likely to take place in the next two weeks.

She told a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament on Friday: “One of the things we are agreeing on when we talk together is that there may be a possibility that the National Treasury may have to pass a special appropriation bill for parliament for us to do some of the things we are meant to do as a result of the destruction by this fire.

“Those are the issues that will be determined by him. The minister of finance actually is ready to have a special appropriation bill for parliament to deal with the challenges we have,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Coega investigation into parliament blaze on track, says Patricia de Lille

Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille on Tuesday confirmed the fire in the National Assembly building caused significant ...
News
2 days ago

MPs will also hear next week about proposals and costs for venues for parliament plenary sessions.

Mapisa-Nqakula said there was a work stream looking into everything including the future of parliament. Part of the challenge, she said, was that the institution is dependent on engineers assessing the damage caused by the fire and who will advise whether the structure is durable enough for rebuilding or whether parliament should consider a complete relocation from the site.

“We are unable to speak with authority, to say this is how we see the way forward, beyond what we are doing right now, or to say this is what we are going to be spending.”

Mapisa-Nqakula alluded to the studies conducted by parliament over the years with regard to the relocation of parliament and what it would cost.

She said they were not talking about that at the moment, though the work stream would be able to advise them on what to do, including whether they should have public hearings and get South Africans to take a decision on a way forward.

“For now, everything that’s being done by the management of parliament is looking at the best possible way of ensuring, as we have directed, that parliament continues with its business”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Firefighters called as 'hot spots' uncovered in burnt-out parliament

Firefighters have been called to parliament after engineers discovered “hot spots” during an inspection.
News
1 week ago

Parliament sittings could cost a million a day

Blistering quote for convention centre sessions for MPs as desire for in-person sittings comes up against fire-damaged chamber.
News
5 days ago

POLL | Should parliament move to the Cape Town convention centre, at a cost of just under R1m a day?

Must the work of parliament go on, despite the cost, or is your place open for a sitting?
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  2. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  3. Budget 2022 | Tax windfall will pay for Covid-19 R350 grant & job creation ... Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...