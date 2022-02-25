Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is the ANC too big to fail or too broken not to?

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
25 February 2022 - 13:46
At the weekend former president Thabo Mbeki told a gathering in the Free State that 'if the ANC collapsed today, ceased to exist, this country would become ungovernable simply because of the influence of the party'. Why on Earth would he think the country is currently governable?
At the weekend former president Thabo Mbeki told a gathering in the Free State that 'if the ANC collapsed today, ceased to exist, this country would become ungovernable simply because of the influence of the party'. Why on Earth would he think the country is currently governable?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we talk about the state of the ANC and how that impacts our national life. This off the back of the assertion by former president Thabo Mbeki that the collapse of the ANC would have dire consequences for the country.

Is he right in that assertion or has the ANC itself become a threat to the wellbeing of the country and its people?

Join the discussion here:

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Siphamandla Zondi, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg  as well as professor Susan Booysen, author of several books on the ANC, including Precarious Power: Compliance and Discontent under Ramaphosa’s ANC and The ANC and The Regeneration of Political Power.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Is the State of the Nation Address just an empty ritual? Should we abolish it?

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Unisa political lecturer Dr Dirk Kotze and associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University, ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | The uncertain future of prosecutions, for those implicated in the state capture reports

Now that we have a clearer understanding of the effects of state capture in SA, our panel asks: who should we be holding accountable and is SA’s ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Is Lamola really too young or has the ANC let down its youth leaders?

Host Mike Siluma, Dr Bongani Ngqulunga and Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba discuss the matter
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  2. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  3. Budget 2022 | Tax windfall will pay for Covid-19 R350 grant & job creation ... Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...