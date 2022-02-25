Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is the ANC too big to fail or too broken not to?
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we talk about the state of the ANC and how that impacts our national life. This off the back of the assertion by former president Thabo Mbeki that the collapse of the ANC would have dire consequences for the country.
Is he right in that assertion or has the ANC itself become a threat to the wellbeing of the country and its people?
This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Siphamandla Zondi, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg as well as professor Susan Booysen, author of several books on the ANC, including Precarious Power: Compliance and Discontent under Ramaphosa’s ANC and The ANC and The Regeneration of Political Power.
