Politics

Ramaphosa calls for urgent mediation to end Russia vs Ukraine war

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
25 February 2022 - 12:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa says mediation, negotiation and engagement are urgently needed to halt the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between Russia and Ukraine, which is threatening to lead to what some suggest will be “World War 3".

Ramaphosa was addressing the Intergovernmental National Litigation Forum in Pretoria on Friday.

His call comes after international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor urged Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine. 

Many other nations, including the US and the UK, and the UN, have condemned the invasion and have responded with sanctions.

“We can see the war going on in Ukraine. I would say that conflict should be subjected to mediation, to negotiation, to engagement because it is not necessary for people to go to war and see people killed and infrastructure damaged.

“It behoves on all countries of the world, particularly the UN Security Council. They are the ones who should be getting more engaged in a mediation process and one does not see that happening. One does not see that full engagement,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is not necessary for people to be killed when the options of mediation, negotiation and engagement are available.”

His words echoed the country’s initial reaction to the war when it called for dialogue with a spirit of compromise.  

TimesLIVE

