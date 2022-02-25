Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to speak out against Russia’s aggression

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak out against Russia’s aggression after that country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.

Tensions that have been brewing for years boiled over this week when Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered a “special military operation” to “protect” the Donbas region in the east of the country.

Putin said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country, while Ukraine labelled it an “act of war” and President Volodymyr Zelensky called on those capable of bearing arms to defend the nation.

Attacks from Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.

Reacting to the unfolding events in Eastern Europe, Steenhuisen said Russia’s aggression must be condemned by all freedom-loving people.

“President Ramaphosa needs to speak out against this,” he said.

“An invasion of a democratic country, a violation of international law and a trampling of the sovereignty of a nation. Russia’s aggression must be condemned by all freedom-loving people around the globe and it must be stopped.”

Steenhuisen said it is not possible to be agnostic in a clear-cut case of conquest of a democratic people and nation.

“We are a member of BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA] and it should be used to condemn Russian aggression,” said Steenhuisen.