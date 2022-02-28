Malema wins round one of legal battle against parliament over apology

EFF leader Julius Malema has won the first round of his latest legal battle against parliament as the high court in Cape Town suspended a sanction against him until the process that led to the sanction is reviewed.

Monday was the deadline for Malema to apologise to the National Assembly, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and judge Keoagile Elias Matojane for his question during the JSC interview process that related to himself.

“The first to the fourth respondents are interdicted from implementing the sanction contained in the report of the ethics committee pending the outcome of the review application,” said acting judge Nolundi Nyati.

The court said Malema should lodge his intended review application within 20 days from the date of the order.

It ordered the first, second, third and fourth respondents to pay the costs of Malema’s application jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved.

Malema approached the high court last week with an urgent application to suspend the implementation of the order that he should apologise, and that he should not be found to be in contempt if he does not apologise by Monday.