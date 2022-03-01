Agrizzi testimony on Dudu Myeni corroborated by Zondo investigators

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has been able to corroborate some of the evidence that was presented to it by Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi.

This is contained in the third part of the state capture report, which was handed over to the director-general in the presidency Phindile Baleni by commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the commission was able to retrieve pictures from Agrizzi’s phone that were able to place former SAA board chair and close confidante of former president Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni, at several meetings that took place.

“When Mr Agrizzi had completed his evidence, he voluntarily handed over his iPhone and in his presence members of the commission's digital forensic team continued an examination of the iPhone upon which they found the photographs as originally recorded.

"Upon examination of the metadata, it was revealed that the photographs on Agrizzi's phone were taken on 23 September 2015. The longitude and latitude co-ordinates of the location of the photograph is within the vicinity of the Sheraton Hotel.”